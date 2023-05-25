New York Giants: OTA standouts from Day 3

Oct 7,, 2022; Thundridge, United Kingdom; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball as offensive coordinator Mike Kafka watches during practice at Hanbury Manor. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants held their third practice of OTAs on Thursday, playing through heavy winds ahead of the holiday weekend. Despite the inclement weather, Big Blue’s offense was moving the football efficiently with big plays all morning.

Noteworthy performers from the New York Giants’ Day 3 of OTAs include:

1. TE Darren Waller

The Giants’ big-ticket acquisition of the offseason, TE Darren Waller, is already turning heads and making big plays in East Rutherford. The offense opened up practice with a big connection down the right sideline. Waller caught a deep pass from QB Daniel Jones in stride over Darnay Holmes, making his presence felt early on.

Waller and Jones are quickly developing chemistry together. Waller praised Jones after practice and said that the franchise quarterback has impressed him thus far.

“I’ve been very impressed with Daniel,” Waller said via Giants.com. “Arm talent, intelligence, funny guy. He’s got a lot of personality that you really get to see once you get to know him some more. It’s been fun, man. Getting extra throwing sessions in, workout in the weight room. A lot of jokes. Just having lunch together. You can tell guys are really close around here, and he kind of leads that energy.”

2. WR Darius Slayton

Now entering his fourth season in the NFL, WR Darius Slayton is one of the veterans of the Giants’ offense. He signed a two-year contract extension with Big Blue this offseason. Slayton cited Jones and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as his biggest reasons for staying with Big Blue.

Jones and Slayton connected on a number of passes at every level of the defense today. Slayton had “a monster day,” hauling in a deep pass over the middle and later scoring a touchdown during 7-on-7 drills.

3. DB Gervarrius Owens

DB Gervarrius Owens, the Giants’ final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, has gotten off to a hot start at OTAs. The rookie out of Houston got his hands on the football again today, his second pass breakup since the start of the offseason programming.

On the first day of OTAs, Owens tipped a pass up in the air that was ultimately intercepted by outside linebacker Tomon Fox.

Another successful and productive day of practice is in the books for the New York Giants. Once again, the offense stood out, generating even more excitement for fans as Brian Daboll prepares for his second season as head coach.