The New York Giants have several positions to reinforce this offseason. Cornerback, right tackle, and wide receiver are all spots of need, but new head coach John Harbaugh wants to implement a dangerous running game, and that could lead them to the free agent market.

Cam Skattebo is coming off a significant injury. Tyrone Tracy is a solid young running back, but he’s more finesse-based than a hard runner who can move the chains after contact. According to reports, the Giants could be looking at one of the top free agent options or even consider a trade for David Montgomery.

The Free Agent Landscape

“Teams I expect to see gauge the free agent RB market include the Chiefs, Texans and Giants, among others,” Dan Graziano of the NFL Network reported.

At the moment, the top running backs available include Kenneth Walker, Travis Etienne, Rico Dowdle, and Tyler Algeier. Walker, coming off a tremendous Super Bowl performance with Seattle, could be at the top of their wish list. He rushed for 135 yards in the championship game and finished the regular season with 1,340 yards and nine touchdowns.

Montgomery presents an intriguing trade option. He’ll cost a fifth or sixth-round pick to acquire. Montgomery is a proven physical runner who fits exactly what Harbaugh wants, averaging 4.3 yards per carry over his career.

What Harbaugh’s Offense Demands

Harbaugh brings a philosophy built on physical football. He spent years in Baltimore constructing offenses that imposed their will through the ground game. Matt Nagy and Greg Roman are both part of the offensive staff, and their combined expertise points to one direction: run the ball physically and downhill.

Roman has a track record of building run-heavy schemes that feature power concepts and backs who can finish runs through contact. Tracy’s 5.1 yards per carry as a rookie was impressive, but he’s not the bruising back who can grind out tough yards on third-and-short. That’s where a Walker or Montgomery fits.

Skattebo showed that capability before his ankle injury, totaling seven touchdowns and 617 yards from scrimmage in eight games. But the Giants need insurance in case he’s not the same player.

The Draft Alternative

The Giants have also been rumored to love Jeremiyah Love out of Notre Dame, and he would be an excellent addition to the offense. Love rushed for 1,372 yards and 1618 touchdowns this past season while averaging an explosive 6.9 yards per carry. His combination of size, speed, and physical power makes him a perfect fit for what Harbaugh wants to build in New York.

But spending a top draft pick on a running back with other critical needs might be malpractice. The Giants need help at cornerback, right tackle, and wide receiver. Using premium draft capital on a position with a short shelf life and readily available free agent options doesn’t make sense when you have glaring holes elsewhere on the roster.

That’s why the free agent route or a modest trade for Montgomery makes more sense. You can address running back without sacrificing your ability to fix more critical positions through the draft. Walker on a three-year, $27 million deal or Montgomery for a mid-round pick allows you to still draft a cornerback at fifth overall or target a right tackle in the second round.

The Giants will want to run the ball physically and downhill under Harbaugh’s offensive system, which leads them to wanting more support, at least as an insurance policy for Skattebo. Whether that comes through Walker, Montgomery, Etienne, or someone else remains to be seen. But the writing is on the wall: this offense is getting a physical running back one way or another.