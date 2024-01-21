New York Giants: Mike Kafka’s potential departure takes another interesting turn

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talks to reporters before the organized team activities (OTA's) are canceled due to air quality at the Giants training center on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

If the New York Giants decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, it would make complete sense based on the metrics they put together during the 2023 season.

Factors Beyond Kafka’s Control and Speculation on His Future

Unfortunately, there was a lot out of Kafka’s control, notably a number of significant injuries on the offensive line and Daniel Jones going down with a torn ACL.

In fact, the Giants’ offense put together the second-fewest passing yards in football, just barely ahead of the Carolina Panthers and their embarrassing offense. The Giants were sacked 85 times, 20 more times than the 31st-ranked Washington Commanders.

A failed protection scheme and inefficient play from the quarterback position doomed the Giants from the start, which opens up a boatload of questions regarding the future of the team at the position and whether they can continue trusting Jones to get the job done, especially after tearing his ACL.

However, there were reports that Kafka could be on his way out; in fact, Jordan Raanan of ESPN suggested he could make a lateral move. This would mean Kafka leaving the Giants for the exact same job elsewhere, potentially landing with a team that could boost his stock to be a legitimate head coach candidate. Kafka is getting attention as a head coach candidate, but coming off of a down season, it is unlikely he will land a prominent job.

However, despite Raanan stating that Kafka could be on his way out, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported a conflicting story. Schwartz believes that Kafka isn’t going anywhere and the Giants aren’t looking to get rid of their offensive coordinator.

Giants’ Coaching Staff Changes and Uncertainty

“The Giants have no intention of moving on from Kafka. If he gets a head coaching gig, of course he will depart. It will be interesting to see what happens if there is outside interest in hiring Kafka as an offensive coordinator and if Kafka is piqued by that interest. There were times this past season when Daboll got more involved in the offense and the play-calling, and Daboll did not state unequivocally that Kafka will continue to call the plays in 2024.”

The Giants recently let Wink Martindale resign after a fallout with head coach Brian Daboll. The coaching staff has undergone significant changes already this off-season, and they’re still looking for a new defensive coordinator. This certainly wasn’t how the Giants’ front office pictured the development of the team, but the Giants are playing the hands they were dealt and trying to navigate a sticky situation.

Uncertainty plagues the team, but there’s a world where Daboll wants full control of the offense, putting Kafka in a tough spot. If Kafka knows he won’t be calling plays in 2024, making a lateral move to a team that will give him that power makes complete sense.