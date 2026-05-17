The New York Giants need more from Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland. There is no real debate there, not with the money attached and not with Dennard Wilson taking over a defense that should be far more aggressive than the mess they put on tape last season.

Both players are talented enough to bounce back. Adebo is good enough to be a low-end CB1, and for the Giants, that would still be a huge step forward compared to what they got from the position a year ago. Holland has the range and instincts to be a real free safety, even if last year did not look anything close to his peak.

But there is real pressure now.

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Adebo has to be steadier on the outside

Adebo’s first season with the Giants was not a disaster, but it was not close to what they paid for. He finished with 72 tackles, eight passes defended, and one interception in 12 games, while PFF had him at a 58.4 overall grade and 57.9 coverage grade.

That is not CB1 production, and it is not especially close.

The optimistic view is easy enough to find, though. Adebo has size, ball skills, and a history of making plays on the football. In 2023 with New Orleans, he had four interceptions and 18 passes defended. That version can absolutely help this Giants defense, especially if Wilson’s front can speed quarterbacks up and force more risky throws.

The scheme fit should help. Wilson is not going to ask corners to sit back and play scared. His defense should be more physical, more pressure-oriented, and more willing to challenge receivers at the line. That suits Adebo better than passive coverage that asks him to survive forever.

Holland needs his range back

Holland might be the more interesting case because the ceiling is still obvious. At his best, he can play deep, rotate late, erase grass, and give a defensive coordinator freedom to disguise pressure. Wilson needs that kind of safety if he wants to make the front look unpredictable.

The problem is that Holland did not look like that player last season. He had 61 tackles, five passes defended, and one interception in 14 games, but the speed did not pop consistently, and the effort was not always where it needed to be. PFF graded him 58.4 overall with a 53.0 coverage grade, which is bad value for a player signed to be a difference-maker.

The Giants need Holland playing with more urgency. Not fake urgency, not one splash play every few weeks, but real sideline-to-sideline range and cleaner angles. If he gives Wilson that, the entire secondary gets easier to manage.

The contracts make this simple

The business side is simple. Adebo signed a three-year, $54 million deal, and the Giants have a potential out after 2026. If they cut him in 2027, they can save $14 million with $6.317 million in dead money.

Holland is in a similar spot. He signed for three years and $45.3 million, and the Giants can move on after 2026 with roughly $13.8 million in savings and $5.097 million in dead money.

Either player can still lock down his role, but the Giants have a clean evaluation window. If Adebo looks like a legitimate outside corner and Holland regains his burst, they stay. If last year repeats, the front office has a reason and a pathway to move on.

Wilson’s system should give both of them a better shot than they had last season, and the pass rush should cover up some of the warts. But this is still on the players. Adebo has to play like a real top corner, and Holland has to stop looking ordinary.

If both hit, the Giants’ defense can take a massive jump. If they do not, next offseason gets uncomfortable in a hurry.