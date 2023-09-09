New York Giants ink star kicker to extension 

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Just a day before their Week 1 clash against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants have been busy fine-tuning their salary cap and securing key talent for upcoming seasons. The team announced on Friday that they’ve extended kicker Graham Gano’s contract for an additional three years.

The Financials: Breaking Down Gano’s New Contract

According to ESPN, Gano’s three-year extension is worth a cool $16.5 million, with $11.3 million fully guaranteed. He also bags an additional $2 million in injury guarantees. With this deal, Gano becomes one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL, solidifying a position the Giants haven’t needed to stress over for some time.

“Graham is a pro. Graham is, obviously, talented. He does a great job of managing himself outside of the building and in the offseason,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said about his kicker earlier this week. “He knows what it takes for him to get ready. If he’s feeling a certain way, he might take a day off. If he feels really good, he might do a little extra. So, he does a really good job of managing his body and taking care of himself. Putting the right things in his body, modality, all of that stuff that they do in there and in the weight room and in the training room, the prehab, all of that stuff.

Consistency is Key: Gano’s Stellar Performance Metrics

The Giants can breathe easier knowing they’ve locked in their star kicker for the foreseeable future. Since joining the team, Gano has boasted an impressive 91.8% field goal completion rate. Even more remarkably, he’s nailed 20 field goals from distances of 50 yards or more. That’s not just good; it’s stellar.

The Salary Cap Situation: Financial Flexibility for the New York Giants

As part of this new deal, Gano will carry a $5.55 million cap hit for the current season. However, this number could potentially be trimmed down a bit due to the terms of the extension. The contract ensures that he will remain a Giant until the 2027 offseason, by which time he’ll be nearing the age of 40.

Age Just a Number: The Giants’ Confidence in Gano’s Longevity

Fortunately for the Giants, Gano shows no signs of slowing down, and the franchise is extremely confident in his abilities. At nearly 40, the kicker’s age doesn’t seem to be a concern, proving that sometimes, experience really is the best asset.

By locking in Gano, the Giants are not just securing their special teams unit; they’re also sending a clear signal about the stability and long-term vision of the position.