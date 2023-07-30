Le’Veon Bell unimpressed by Giants’ QB Daniel Jones

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) escapes a sack attempt by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last season saw Daniel Jones delivering the finest performance of his professional career to date. He not only steered the New York Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 but also managed to silence many skeptics along the way. However, not everyone is convinced about the abilities of Big Blue’s quarterback.

Le’Veon Bell’s Take on Daniel Jones

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell recently made an appearance on the AP Pro Football podcast with Rob Maaddi. While discussing the current state of the running back market, Bell expressed his unfavorable opinion on Jones, labeling him a “bottom-tier” quarterback.

“He’s not mediocre. There are average quarterbacks, he’s in the bottom tier,” Bell stated. He emphasized that he wasn’t attempting to discredit Jones but merely giving his honest evaluation. He further compared Jones’s performance with that of Saquon Barkley, who Bell considers as a top-tier running back.

Bell, whose last NFL appearance was in 2021, is perhaps most remembered for his notorious absence throughout the 2018 season due to a contract disagreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He later confessed to regretting this decision, acknowledging that his career never truly recovered afterward. With the running back market currently in a state of unrest, Bell’s name has re-emerged as more players express dissatisfaction over their contracts.

Daniel Jones’ Upcoming Challenge With the Giants

Following his impressive 2022 campaign that earned him an extension, Daniel Jones is set to prove himself once again to his biggest critics. Aiming to build on the success of the previous season, the Giants and Jones are preparing for a substantial 2023 campaign. They are keen to leave an even bigger imprint on the NFC, potentially turning the tables on skeptics like Bell.