As things currently stand through 15 weeks, the New York Giants hold the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, that could change over the final three weeks of the season, especially with the Las Vegas Raiders coming up on the Giants’ schedule.

But if this result holds and the Giants do wind up picking first, they could be in a perfect position to trade down for an absolute haul of assets. The latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus had them doing exactly that.

Giants Trade Down in PFF Mock Draft

PFF’s Max Chadwick had the Giants trading down with the New York Jets to move back only four spots while gaining a surplus of draft capital.

PFF Max Chadwick‘s Projected trade: New York Giants send No. 1 overall pick to New York Jets for No. 5 pick, No. 37 pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.

Confidence in Jaxson Dart Allows G-Men to Trade Back

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every year, teams clamor to pick first overall with the hope of landing their next franchise quarterback. But the Giants believe they already have theirs in Jaxson Dart, who they selected 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In this scenario, the Giants pull off a maneuver similar to the one the Bears executed in 2023, trading down from first overall with confidence in their quarterback, while adding a future first-round pick just in case they change their mind a year later.

In addition to landing a star playmaker to pair with QB Jaxson Dart, the Giants also add an extra second-round pick in 2026, plus first and second-round picks in 2027.

Dart has flashed elite potential during his rookie season, instilling confidence that he will be their franchise quarterback. Instead of replacing him one offseason later with the first-overall pick, the Giants could surround him with talent and add extra draft capital in 2027 (a draft class that is expected to be exceptionally strong).

Giants Land OSU WR Carnell Tate

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moving down to fifth overall, the Giants select Ohio State WR Carnell Tate in this mock draft.

“The Giants slide back to the fifth overall pick and land Carnell Tate,” Chadwick wrote. “His 90.2 PFF grade is tied for fourth among all receivers nationally, and his 151.1 passer rating when targeted also ranks fourth. Tate would form a dynamic pairing with Malik Nabers once the Giants star returns from injury, and he’d also add much-needed size (6-foot-3) to New York’s wide receiver room.”

Tate is a big, strong, and shifty wideout who has developed into a touchdown machine for the Buckeyes. In 10 games this season, he totaled 48 receptions for 838 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

Pairing Tate with Malik Nabers would give Dart the firepower and weaponry he needs to take that next step in year two of his career.

Jets Get their Franchise QB

Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Jets rest their franchise with the first-overall pick, taking Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza is this year’s Heisman Trophy winner following a 2024 campaign that saw him lead Indiana to a Big 10 championship and a 13-0 record. Mendoza led the country with 33 passing touchdowns and added 2,980 yards with a 71.5% completion rate and 181.4 rating. He also rushed for 240 yards and six touchdowns.

Some fans and analysts have argued that the Giants should take Mendoza and move on from Dart after just one season, but that seems unrealistic. Instead, they would likely opt to move down and obtain the resources to maximize Dart’s talent.

For the Jets, Mendoza would be a home-run pick, giving the franchise direction and potential for the future.