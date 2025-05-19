Giants named best rookie QB situation entering 2025 with Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants were diligent this offseason in upgrading the quarterback position. They played with arguably the worst quarterback room in the NFL last season. Revamping that unit was always going to be a top priority.

General manager Joe Schoen swung not once, not twice, but three times to upgrade the position. His biggest swing, however, came at the end of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Giants traded up to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick. For some analysts, the move was a total reach. But for the most part, it’s easy to see Schoen’s vision, dropping Dart into a nurturing environment to develop a young quarterback into the next face of the franchise.

Giants named the best rookie QB situation in 2025

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus sees the vision. In a recent article ranking the 2025 quarterback class by team fit, he placed Dart and the G-Men in the top spot:

“Considering the adjustment he’ll have to make transitioning from the offense he ran at Ole Miss to a pro-style system, Jaxson Dart landed in a pretty good spot in New York,” Wasserman explained. “Giants head coach Brian Daboll did a spectacular job developing Josh Allen over multiple seasons, and the Giants signed two veteran quarterbacks — Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston — to ease the pressure on Dart to start right away.

“Dart may have led the FBS in passing grade in 2024, but he won’t have to rush into game action before he’s ready.”

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although he showed up and showed out in his final collegiate season at Ole Miss, Dart is far from a ready-made product. Thankfully, he will have plenty of time to sit, grow, and develop behind the scenes before taking the reins as Big Blue’s starting quarterback.

Jaxson Dart can take his time developing his game

The Giants’ most crucial move of the offseason was the signing of veteran QB Russell Wilson. They signed Jameis Winston first, giving the roster a capable backup arm. But Wilson gives Big Blue a legitimate starting talent under center — something they clearly lacked last season.

Wilson isn’t the All-Pro talent he used to be at this stage of his career, but he is still an above-average, starting talent. That should keep him in the starting lineup long enough for Dart to learn behind the scenes and assimilate to the professional level of the game.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With a head coach in Brian Daboll known for his ability to develop quarterback talent, and with the Giants having two quality veteran gunslingers on their roster, Dart is in the perfect environment to develop his skills.

If all goes well, Dart won’t play a snap this season. Wilson will lead the charge, hopefully leading the Giants back to a winning/relevant record, while Dart prepares to take over and become the face of the franchise in 2026.