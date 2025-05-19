The Giants have a worrisome financial situation on their hands

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before the New York Giants can make any more additions to their roster, they need to create some salary cap space. While the Giants are a cap-healthy team in the long term, they are tight on money in the present.

The Giants are out of salary cap space

According to Over The Cap, the Giants have only $1.1 million in cap space — the least in the NFL.

In effective cap space, which is the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster, the Giants are in the red at -$9.3 million.

Making roster moves to create cap space has become a necessity for the Giants as they prepare for the summer.

How can the Giants free up more money?

Although the Giants are in a tight financial situation right now, they have plenty of time to make some moves to clear some cap space, and they have plenty of moves to make.

They could restructure the contracts of Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence, and/or Brian Burns for up to $38 million in cap savings ($16.1 million from Burns, $9.8 million from Lawrence, and $12.5 million from Thomas).

Outside of the contract restructures, there are some players who could become cap casualties as the Giants make moves to free up money. Notable names who could be released for cap relief include K Graham Gano ($4.1 million in savings), TE Daniel Bellinger ($3.4 million), CB Cor’Dale Flott ($3.4 million), OL Joshua Ezeudu ($1.4 million), and DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches ($3.6 million).