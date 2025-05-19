Giants’ veteran running back is staring down the barrel of a diminished role

Sometimes in the NFL, the writing isn’t just on the wall — it’s lit up in neon.

That’s what Devin Singletary might be seeing right now in the New York Giants’ running back room.

And the message is loud and clear: the future belongs to Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy.

Giants signal a new direction with backfield overhaul

The Giants used a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to land Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo — and that pick spoke volumes.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn’t just about adding another weapon. It was about reshaping the backfield into a more modern, explosive, and balanced unit.

With Tracy entering his second season, the Giants now have two dual-threat backs with three-down potential.

They can catch, run through contact, pass protect, and create mismatches — something the Giants haven’t consistently had in years.

Singletary’s value is fading fast

For Devin Singletary, the landscape has changed drastically over the past twelve months.

After signing with the Giants to serve as a stopgap starter in 2024, his role was reduced significantly by midseason.

He ended the year with just 437 rushing yards on 113 carries, adding four touchdowns and 119 receiving yards.

That’s not bad — but it wasn’t dynamic either.

And as the Giants leaned into development mode, his touches were cut in favor of younger players with higher ceilings.

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Financial reality offers little flexibility

If the Giants wanted to move on from Singletary right now, they’d gain just $250K in cap savings — hardly worth the trouble.

Cutting him would cost more than keeping him due to the replacement cost of a minimum-salary player.

So, Singletary remains on the roster — for now.

The situation shifts drastically in 2026, when the Giants can save $5.25 million by releasing him, despite a $1.25 million dead cap hit.

That date is likely circled in red inside Joe Schoen’s office.

Skattebo brings power, grit, and leadership

Cam Skattebo isn’t just another name in the backfield — he’s a wrecking ball with soft hands.

He recorded 1,712 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in his final college season, adding 543 receiving yards on top of that.

What sets him apart is his violent running style, elite contact balance, and surprising quickness in tight spaces.

At 23 years old, he brings more physicality than Tracy and a better all-around skill set than Singletary at this stage.

The Giants didn’t draft him to sit.

Will a trade materialize?

While it’s unlikely, the ideal outcome would be flipping Singletary in a minor trade to a team needing veteran depth.

Given the abundance of available running backs, it’s a long shot.

Still, teams dealing with early camp injuries might come calling, and the Giants would certainly listen.

Until then, Singletary’s role may shrink into special teams or situational relief — a tough reality for a player once seen as a starter.

Popular Reading

Giants’ once-promising young tight end could be a cap casualty this summer



