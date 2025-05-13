Giants hosting free-agent wide receiver formerly drafted by Joe Schoen on a visit

The New York Giants could be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, the Giants are bringing veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis in for a visit.

Gabe Davis: A former star for the Buffalo Bills

Davis was released last week by the Jacksonville Jaguars just one year after signing a three-year, $39 million contract. He made only nine starts for the Jaguars, totaling only 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns across 10 games.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

However, prior to his disappointing tenure in Jacksonville, Davis earned his reputation as a rising star with the Buffalo Bills. He was a key part of their offense during several playoff runs from 2020 to 2023.

In 64 games and 27 starts for the Bills, Davis totaled 2,730 yards (42.7 average) and 27 touchdowns. He had totaled six or more touchdowns in each of the first four seasons of his career.

At just 26 years old, there could be time for Davis to pull off a career resurgence with a change of scenery.

Davis thrived under Giants HC Brian Daboll

For the first three seasons of his career, Davis had the privilege of playing under the tutelage of Brian Daboll. The Giants’ head coach was the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills from 2018 through 2021.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Daboll and Giants general manager Joe Schoen helped draft Davis back in 2020. Schoen was the Bills’ assistant general manager at the time.

Schoen and his front office staff did little to upgrade the Giants’ receiving corps this offseason outside of adding a few depth pieces. They did not select a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft — the first time they went an entire draft without taking a wideout since 2020.

Davis could add a boost to the Giants’ offense. His familiarity with Daboll and Schoen could give them an edge over competing teams who might also be in the receiver market.

Considering his young age and prior prominence as a consistent touchdown scorer, Davis could be an intriguing high-upside signing for the Giants.