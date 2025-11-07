The New York Giants are once again heading toward familiar territory — the top 10 of the NFL Draft. It’s becoming an unfortunate trend under general manager Joe Schoen, but at least this time, there’s a sense of direction.

The Giants aren’t chasing short-term fixes or mortgaging their future. They’re playing the long game, even if it means enduring another frustrating season.

Schoen’s decision to hold onto his draft capital at the trade deadline was telling. The team explored options for wide receiver help but ultimately balked at the asking price. Contending teams demanded significant returns for top-tier talent, and the Giants weren’t in a position to pay those premiums. Instead, they’ve set their sights on 2026 — when the next franchise-altering player could enter the fold.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Targeting a new star to pair with Malik Nabers

With Malik Nabers rehabbing a torn ACL, it’s clear the Giants need another explosive playmaker. Relying on one young receiver returning from a major injury isn’t enough, especially for a team still developing quarterback Jaxson Dart. That’s where Ohio State’s Carnell Tate comes into the picture.

In a recent CBS Sports mock draft, the Giants are projected to select Tate, one of the most polished and physically gifted wideouts in next year’s class. At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Tate has the size, speed, and route precision to become a true boundary threat. Through the season so far, he’s posted 711 yards and seven touchdowns with an 84.8% reception rate — and hasn’t dropped a single pass over 46 targets.

A perfect complement to Nabers’ dynamic game

What makes Tate so intriguing is how well he would pair with Nabers. Nabers thrives on explosiveness and yards after the catch, while Tate dominates with his body control and contested-catch ability. He plays with long, fluid strides and attacks the ball in the air with veteran poise, almost mirroring Nabers’ knack for adjusting mid-flight.

Having both on rookie deals would be a massive win for the Giants. It would give them two cornerstone offensive weapons without blowing up the salary cap — something Schoen has been intent on preserving. For a team that’s struggled to find stability and identity on offense, this would be a foundation worth building around.

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Building around Jaxson Dart’s growth

The Giants know Jaxson Dart needs help if they expect him to develop into a true franchise quarterback. The offensive line still requires improvement, but giving him elite targets could accelerate his growth. The pairing of Nabers and Tate would give Dart exactly that — reliable receivers who can win at all levels of the field.

For once, the Giants might actually be in a position to build something sustainable. Drafting Carnell Tate wouldn’t just fill a need; it would signal a clear vision — surrounding their young quarterback with talent and finally modernizing an offense that’s been stuck in neutral for too long.

If Schoen gets this one right, assuming he’s retained, the Giants could finally escape the endless rebuild cycle. But if he doesn’t, it’ll be another wasted opportunity — and there won’t be many left.