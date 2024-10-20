Giants’ young receiver suffers cracked rib in loss to Eagles

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When it comes to the New York Giants, things often get worse after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Following their Week 7 defeat, second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt revealed that he cracked a rib at the end of the game while extending for a catch deep down the right sideline.

Jalin Hyatt’s Struggles and Injury

Hyatt has been a non-factor on offense for the Giants this season, recording just one reception on seven targets for a mere six yards. This marks a significant drop in production after his rookie campaign, where he posted 373 yards on 23 receptions. Despite his potential, the Giants have all but removed him from their offensive scheme.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It’s clear the coaching staff doesn’t view Hyatt as a valuable asset within their current system, but with the Giants’ offense scoring only three points in Week 7, it’s obvious they don’t have many answers at all. Having scored just 10 combined points over the past two weeks, the Giants are facing a difficult decision regarding quarterback Daniel Jones, potentially benching him or continuing down a troubling path with no solution in sight.

Potential Trade of Darius Slayton and Role for Hyatt

Currently, Darius Slayton is playing a prominent role as a wide receiver on the outside, but the 27-year-old is a prime trade candidate as the early November deadline approaches. With the Giants sitting at 2-5 and having lost all three of their divisional games, their season is effectively over by Week 7, making it logical for the team to offload assets on expiring contracts.

If Slayton is traded, the Giants will likely elevate both Isaiah Hodgins and Hyatt into more significant roles. While Hyatt will miss the next few weeks rehabbing his cracked rib, there’s reason to believe he could see increased playing time if Slayton departs. A trade for Slayton could also bring some much-needed draft capital to the Giants.

Trade Rumors Surrounding Slayton

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly in need of receiving help after Brandon Aiyuk was feared to have suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game. As teams look for veteran receiving talent, Slayton could be a perfect fit for a contender. Given that the Giants are unlikely to retain him in free agency next offseason, trading Slayton now seems like a practical move for the struggling franchise.