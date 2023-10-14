Giants WR playing with ‘chip on my shoulder’ against former team

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

As Sunday’s faceoff between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills looms, Isaiah Hodgins gears up for a momentous occasion. He’s set to play against his former team, an experience he’s never had before and one that will linger in his thoughts.

Hodgins’ Take on the Upcoming Match

“I’m definitely excited to go back out there with a new team and a little bit of a chip on my shoulder. Ready to put a good game together,” Hodgins said to The New York Post.

Struggles on the Offense

The start of the season hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Giants, with both Hodgins and the team’s offense grappling to find form. Impressively, Hodgins claims the sole touchdown reception by a New York wide receiver this season. However, the broader picture is a bit grim, as the Giants’ 815 passing yards place them as the third-worst in the NFL.

Hodgins’ Rise with the Giants

The New York Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers from Buffalo during the previous season when injuries plagued the Bills’ wide receiver lineup. This twist of fate saw Hodgins rise as quarterback Daniel Jones’ primary target, a move that many didn’t see coming.

His notable breakout came during the Giants’ playoff triumph against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. With 108 receiving yards and a touchdown under his belt, it looked like Hodgins was gearing up for a stellar 2023. However, such expectations have yet to come to fruition.

Playing Without Jones

Adding to the challenges, Hodgins will be missing the familiar connection with Jones for Sunday’s game. Jones, having sustained a neck injury during their 31-16 defeat to the Dolphins, will be sidelined. In his place, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, another ex-Bills player, will take the helm.

Hodgins remains hopeful, believing in Taylor’s capability to revitalize the Giants this season. Reflecting on the team’s spirit and the upcoming game, Hodgins shared with The New York Post, “He has something to prove, and a lot of the receivers have the same thing to prove. We haven’t [shown what we really are], and this is the perfect opportunity to do that.”

Tune In for the Game

For fans eagerly waiting, the game will light up screens at 8:20 p.m. EST this Sunday night, with NBC handling the national broadcast.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_