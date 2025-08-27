Giants WR lauds new championship QB for consistency

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton recently raved about his new teammate and quarterback Russell Wilson.

Giants: Darius Slayton marvels over Russell Wilson’s intangibles

Giants.com’s Kevin Patra published this quote from Slayton, revealing just how awe-inspiring Wilson’s consistency is:

“I think he’s disgustingly consistent,” Slayton said on Monday, via the team’s official transcript. “He’s so consistent like it’s almost nasty. It’s like, how is this possible?

“I think that carries over to the way he plays football and why he’s so consistent with his throws and his accuracy and things like that. I think that’s just his life. He’s just a consistent human being.”

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants: Slayton may have a fruitful on-field connection with Wilson

Seeing the way in which the 28-year-old has lauded Wilson, that may indicate that the two will connect well on the field.

Wilson is everything that New York needs. On the field, his elite deep-passing capabilities are heightened by his ability to manage a game with minimal turnovers.

A one-time winner of the Vince Lombardi trophy, Wilson’s accuracy, coupled with his leadership and high IQ, could position his new wideout to have a notable outing.

Both offensive weapons will be crucial for New York to improve from their 3-14 record in 2024. The Giants are likely to go far should Wilson’s consistency reflects in how he converts his targets.