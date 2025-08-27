Giants’ quarterback cut could end up landing with cross-town rivals

The New York Jets could reap the benefits from the New York Giants releasing quarterback Tommy DeVito this summer.

Jets have room to land QB Tommy DeVito

Giants.com’s Grant Gordon touched on DeVito’s departure from the Giants at the beginning of the week, saying this:

“It’s rare for teams to carry four quarterbacks on a 53-man roster, so DeVito’s release isn’t all that surprising. It also wouldn’t be a surprise if he rejoins New York on the practice squad if he isn’t picked up by another team,” Gordon wrote.

Jets may snag DeVito prior to potential Giants reunion

Though DeVito could find his way back into the Giants’ ranks as the year progresses, the Jets could be proactive in further fortifying their quarterback room by adding him.

Gang Green will head into the 2025 season with Justin Fields as their starter. Tyrod Taylor will be the primary backup with rookie Brady Cook rounding out their depth chart.

Given the fact that Fields is historic as a dual-threat quarterback while Taylor has made his name in the NFL in both regards, the Jets may not have a sense of urgency to add DeVito on such grounds.

However, Taylor is recovering from offseason knee surgery, per SNY, while the undrafted Cook will have to prove himself. Thus, the two-year veteran would be an ideal QB3 that could find his way into the lineup if the injury bug plagues the Jets next season.

