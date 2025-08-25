Jets move depth defensive lineman to add extra draft capital

One of the Jets’ signings this offseason finds its way out, as the team ships out one of their defensive tackles. The Kansas City Chiefs re-acquire their former starting defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi.

Jets needed to find a way to get rid of some DL depth

The Jets’ front office recently made two moves to acquire some defensive linemen. The team traded for Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs, both players who could provide some power on their defensive line.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

With them acquiring these two, this meant that they were going to have to shed some depth at the position. Either cutting some guys or finding new homes for them through trade, some players didn’t have a spot.

Finding a way to trade a player that you most likely were going to cut is such a positive sign for this front office. Darren Mougey is a smart general manager, and this trade proves just that.

Front office is finding ways to acquire better draft picks

The Jets are trading Derrick Nnadi over to the Kansas City Chiefs, along with a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick, for a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This move shows that this front office is bright and is always going to be looking to improve. If they have players that they could be looking to get rid of during their cuts, they will try and shop them out for draft picks.

Wherever the team can improve, Mougey will poke around and try it. This new regime is stepping up already, and all Jets fans should be for it.