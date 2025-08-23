Could the Jets move off Breece Hall mid-season?

The Jets plan on having all three backs playing a big role this season, including Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis. Hall stands out as their lead back. But will that be the case next season?

Breece Hall has had multiple knee problems

Breece Hall has shown the league that he has the potential to be an elite back in this league, but injuries and inconsistent play have caused his name to fall out of the spotlight thus far.

His best season came in 2023, when he had 994 yards and five touchdowns, along with 591 yards and four touchdowns through the air. This is a quality season, one that many expected to be the norm for the running back.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

This wasn’t the case, as in 2024, Hall underperformed. He never looked healthy, and looked uncomfortable at some points, and even said that he dealt with serious problems last season that hindered him.

In his rookie season, Hall suffered a torn ACL, which ended his season early. These knee issues have piled up thus far, and may be a reason the Jets turn away from him.

The running back position is replaceable

The NFL has changed over the past decade or so, as the running back position has become very deep now. There are backups that should be starters, and a bunch of backs that don’t even get an opportunity.

This means that paying a guy like Hall big money might not be worth it. If they decide that not paying him is their way to go, maybe they will look to get rid of him.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

There are teams looking for running backs through the trade market in the NFL, including the Saints, Browns, Cowboys and Chiefs.

This coming out is big news for the Jets if they are looking to get rid of Hall, but I don’t see that to be the case just yet. By midseason, though, a lot could change.