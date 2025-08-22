Jets’ star running back under pressure to peform as a receiving threat

The Jets have a congested backfield, with three guys ready to get work this season. In which roles will they each play? That is still to be seen.

But if training camp is an indication of what will really go down, Breece Hall will be their bulk pass catcher out of the backfield.

Breece Hall has excelled as a receiver

Hall has had a lot of experience catching passes out of the backfield over the past few seasons.

His best season overall was when he was catching the most passes as well, which came in 2023. He had 76 receptions, 591 yards, and four touchdowns this season, which feels like wide receiver numbers for a running back.

In camp, Hall looks like the guy the Jets trust the most in passing situations. The Jets this past Tuesday ran a seven-on-seven type of drill inside the red zone, where they would only throw the ball. The back who received the vast majority of snaps in these downs was none other than Hall.

The receiving game will be important for Hall, and will be a good portion of his offense this season. This is just another wrinkle in their intricate offense that will feature a multitude of different specialties.

Braelon Allen might carve out a big role in the backfield this season

His receiving game is a big emphasis this offseason for Hall, as he knows there is going to be a lot of competition for touches on the ground.

His biggest competition comes from Braelon Allen, the second-year back who seems to be having highlight day after day in training camp. Allen is a 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back who looks like a linebacker in the backfield.

But, he is more than just a physical frame. He put up numbers last season in not many attempts, posting 334 yards and two touchdowns.

Hall has to fight for reps against this young back, along with Isaiah Davis as well, who is looking to make his name heard. He has his work cut out for him, but he could find a safety blanket, being just that for Justin Fields.