Giants should set their sights on perfect free agent safety

The New York Giants have strengthened several positions this offseason, but safety depth remains an obvious weak point.

Behind Jevon Holland and sophomore Tyler Nubin, the Giants lack trustworthy reinforcements, leaving Dane Belton as their only proven backup.

Why depth matters for this Giants defense

Football seasons are rarely defined by Week 1 starters—injuries quickly force depth players into crucial moments.

The Giants learned that lesson repeatedly over the past decade, and ignoring safety depth now could be a costly mistake.

Belton is serviceable, but relying on undrafted free agents and late-round projects exposes them to unnecessary risk heading into 2025.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mike Edwards presents a logical, low-cost option

Conveniently, veteran safety Mike Edwards just hit the open market after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edwards, 29, was originally a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and brings six years of NFL experience.

He played 251 snaps last season with Tampa Bay and Buffalo, demonstrating versatility and reliability despite not being a full-time starter.

What Edwards brings to the table

Across his career, Edwards has logged over 3,400 defensive snaps, showing he can handle multiple alignments and situational roles.

He’s capable of lining up at free safety, playing downhill in the box, or even matching up against slot receivers occasionally.

For the Giants, that type of flexibility is invaluable—especially for a defense still adjusting to new coordinator Shane Bowen’s scheme.

Cap space considerations and realistic expectations

The Giants only have around $4 million in cap space, which limits splash moves but makes veteran-minimum deals appealing.

Edwards fits that profile perfectly: a battle-tested defender, still athletic enough, and likely available on an affordable short-term contract.

Signing him wouldn’t block younger players’ growth but would provide insurance in case of injury or inconsistency at the position.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Why this move makes sense now

Adding Edwards is less about star power and more about building a professional roster prepared for inevitable attrition.

Championship-caliber teams survive injuries because their depth doesn’t collapse—New York hasn’t been one of those teams in years.

Edwards won’t transform the defense, but he stabilizes a fragile unit and gives the Giants a safety net when needed.