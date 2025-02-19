Giants would be out of their minds to cough up top pick for Rams star quarterback

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The idea of the Giants trading the third overall pick for Matthew Stafford is as reckless as handing the keys to a Ferrari to someone who just learned how to drive.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, the Los Angeles Rams might ask for that premium draft selection in exchange for their veteran quarterback. While Stafford remains one of the best passers in football, the Giants would be setting themselves up for long-term failure by making such a move.

The Short-Term vs. Long-Term Dilemma

Stafford, who just turned 37, has flirted with retirement and is nearing the end of his career. Giving up a premium draft pick for a quarterback with a short shelf life would be an outright rejection of reality for a team that isn’t ready to compete at a high level.

The Giants are not a Stafford away from Super Bowl contention. They need to maximize the value of their rookie quarterback window, not mortgage their future for a short-term fix.

Joe Schoen’s Quarterback Missteps

General manager Joe Schoen has already shown questionable decision-making when it comes to the quarterback position. He doubled down on Daniel Jones, signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract that already looks like a misstep.

Then, instead of making a serious push for a competent bridge starter, the Giants settled on Drew Lock, a backup who has never proven he can be a reliable long-term option. Trading for Stafford would be another knee-jerk move, one that could set the franchise back for years.

A Rookie Quarterback Is the Smarter Play

The Giants need a long-term answer, not a temporary bandage. The third overall pick presents a golden opportunity to draft a young quarterback who can grow within the system. This isn’t a team that’s one player away from competing for a championship. It’s a team that needs to build from the ground up, rather than trying to cut corners with splashy moves that ignore the fundamental issues.

If anything, the Giants should be thinking about securing a solid bridge quarterback through free agency while using the third overall pick to develop a future franchise leader. Sending that pick to the Rams for an aging Stafford with a massive contract and a demand for a new deal would be franchise malpractice.