Giants work out former Colts 4th-round quarterback

The New York Giants have announced the unfortunate news that quarterback Daniel Jones has suffered an ACL tear, cutting his 2023 season short. As Jones faces a long rehabilitation process, the Giants may be considering their options for the quarterback position in the upcoming draft.

Quarterback Contingency Plans

With Jones sidelined, the Giants have turned to undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito from Illinois to lead the offense. The team’s backup quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, is also out of action due to a rib injury and is on injured reserve, leaving DeVito as the primary option for the foreseeable future.

DeVito at the Helm

If the Giants aim for a high draft pick, continuing with DeVito could inadvertently assist in that pursuit, given the team’s current average of 11.2 points per game — the lowest in the league.

Giants Exploring Additional Quarterback Options

Seeking depth and possibly aiming to bolster their quarterback roster, the Giants reportedly worked out Jacob Eason, as per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Eason, a former fourth-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts, has limited NFL experience, with stints at both Indianapolis and the Carolina Panthers and a career completion rate of 50% with two interceptions.

Eason as a Possible Addition

While Eason is considered a last-resort option, the Giants have also recently added Matt Barkley to their practice squad. The team’s immediate hope is for DeVito to remain healthy and to use this opportunity to grow as a potential future backup quarterback.