Giants work out 2 linebackers to potentially replace Jarrad Davis

The New York Giants recently experienced a significant loss, with depth linebacker Jarrad Davis suffering a torn ACL during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) a few weeks ago.

Davis was poised to vie for the LB2 role alongside Bobby Okereke. However, the untimely injury has opened up opportunities for second-year defender Michael McFadden, who now appears to be the prime candidate for the starting spot.

Darrian Beavers, a former sixth-round pick, is also set to compete for the position. However, having missed his rookie season due to a similar ACL injury, he may need more time to regain his fitness and form, effectively treating the upcoming season as a do-over of his rookie campaign.

Giants Workout Out Linebacker Options: Vigil and Eguavoen

In response to the depth issue in the linebacker unit, the Giants recently brought in two experienced linebackers for a visit – Nick Vigil, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, and Sam Eguavoen, previously with the Miami Dolphins (via Tom Pelissero of NFL.com).

Nick Vigil has an extensive career in the NFL, having played 3,641 defensive snaps with the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and, lastly, the Cardinals.

In his last season, he participated in 84 snaps, tallying 11 tackles, but posted disappointing grades with a 13.3% missed tackle rate. His last stint as a starter, back in 2021 with the Vikings, saw him recording 10 pressures, 59 tackles, an 11% missed tackle rate, and an interception, although he allowed 392 yards in coverage.

In contrast, Sam Eguavoen has a career total of 921 snaps with the Miami Dolphins over four seasons. Despite only playing 35 snaps last year, he recorded a career-high 620 snaps in his rookie season in 2019, an impressive feat for an undrafted free agent.

With a career-average missed tackle rate of 16.9%, Eguavoen has amassed 36 total tackles in his career. However, his coverage statistics reveal he conceded 145 yards and four touchdowns, all of which occurred last year. Interestingly, all four receptions he allowed in 2022 resulted in scores, an unfortunate, extreme statistic.

Possible Roles for Vigil and Eguavoen: A Strategic Approach

The Giants have high expectations for McFadden and Beavers’ impact in the 2023 season. Therefore, if signed, both Vigil and Eguavoen are likely to be seen as depth additions, providing experienced backup in case of injuries rather than immediate starters. This strategic approach aligns with the Giants’ focus on fostering younger talents while maintaining a stable roster with seasoned players.