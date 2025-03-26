Giants wide receiver expresses excitement to play with new quarterback: ‘Let’s ride’

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is looking forward to catching passes from quarterback Russell Wilson.

Giants: Darius Slayton reacts to Russell Wilson signing

Per Andrew Battifarano of the New York Post, Slayton sent out a message on social media to Giants fans after the team signed Wilson, saying, “Giants country…..Lets Ride.”

Slayton played on a phrase that the former Super Bowl champion popularized as a member of the Denver Broncos in 2022. The hype-filled welcome signals his desire to help New York reverse their fortune alongside Wilson.

Slayton to play with star QB for second time in career

The 28-year-old pass-catcher has only played with one esteemed quarterback in his career — Eli Manning in 2019. Wilson is now the second one he’ll team up with.

Slayton has been on the outside looking in at achieving his first 1,000-yard receiving season. The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback would give him the best shot he’s had in the NFL.

Wilson’s high IQ, coupled with bringing excellent dual-threat capabilities to the field, figures to open things up for the Georgia native. Wilson went for 2,482 passing yards in 11 games last season.

The Giants’ offense is slated for more dynamism in 2025. Individual success, coupled with more winning, will only harmoniously work in both talents’ favor next season.