Giants’ veteran receiver seemingly calls out Jalin Hyatt for mentally checking out during 2024 season

The New York Giants are hoping for a big bounce-back season from their offense in 2025. The unit has been subpar in recent years, but the addition of new QB Russell Wilson is seemingly sparking something in the receiving corps.

Third-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been one of the biggest standouts of OTAs as he has begun developing chemistry with Wilson.

Darius Slayton, meanwhile, is entering this season as the highest-paid player in the receiving corps after signing a three-year, $36 million extension this offseason.

With that highly-paid status comes a heightened sense of responsibility for Slayton, who sees himself as a relatable leader for the rest of the wide receivers on the roster.

Darius Slayton opens up about being a leader in the Giants’ locker room

During an interview on NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov, Slayton opened up about the leadership role he is taking on. He also explained the message he gives to younger guys who might be struggling to earn reps and opportunities.

“You can’t have a guy walking around like, ‘Aw man, I only got three reps today, coach hates me, I’m never going to get a chance to play.’ And I’m like, ‘Listen brother, I had every right. I led the team for two years, and then I was a healthy scratch. You ain’t even did nothing yet! This is your second year, you ain’t even get a chance to play yet. I had already did stuff and ended up riding it.’ So just trust the process, keep working, and, at the end of the day, take advantage of your opportunities.”

This sound bite from Slayton comes just weeks after a report surfaced indicating Hyatt “mentally checked out” last season after getting into it with the Giants’ coaching staff and upper management during his second season in the league.

“He mentally checked out at points last season after clashing with the coaching staff and upper management,” Hughes wrote in a recent mailbag for SNY. “There was no reason he should have been as uninvolved as he was at points last season. He’s a player with a skillset that the Giants should be able to use. Some players simply can’t get out of the doghouse. That was the problem last year.”

Of course, Slayton could have been speaking generally about any of the receivers he’s played with. But considering the specific circumstances, it’s hard not to think of Hyatt when hearing Slayton’s sound bite.

Slayton and Hyatt are both in store for improved seasons in 2025

Having a locker room leader such as Slayton is valuable for the Giants. He has been through an incredible amount of adversity during his tenure with the Giants, but has persevered and always remained the consummate professional.

Slayton has led the Giants in receiving yards four times over the last six seasons. He posted a career high of 770 yards in 2023, but took a step back to 573 yards last season.

Now, with Russell Wilson as the Giants’ quarterback, there is optimism that both Slayton and Hyatt could see breakout campaigns come to fruition in 2025. It’s all just about trusting the process.