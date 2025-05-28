Giants’ Jalin Hyatt ‘mentally checked out’ last season after clash with coaches and management

The New York Giants had a conviction in Jalin Hyatt when they traded up to draft him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But, alas, through two seasons of Hyatt’s career, they have seen minimal return on their investment.

Hyatt flashed as a rookie, but was seemingly phased out of the offense in 2024. Details recently emerged revealing the chaotic nature behind Hyatt’s second season that resulted in him being placed in head coach Brian Daboll’s doghouse.

Jalin Hyatt reportedly clashed with the Giants’ coaching staff in 2024

Connor Hughes of SNY explained how Hyatt “mentally checked out” last season after “clashing” with many of the Giants’ top decision-makers, leading to his quiet campaign.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“He mentally checked out at points last season after clashing with the coaching staff and upper management,” Hughes wrote in a recent mailbag for SNY. “There was no reason he should have been as uninvolved as he was at points last season. He’s a player with a skillset that the Giants should be able to use. Some players simply can’t get out of the doghouse. That was the problem last year.

“If Hyatt shows up with a re-commitment to the playbook, practice and games, and improves his route running, then yes, he should be more productive with Wilson than he was with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. The former and latter are equal parts here.”

Hyatt finished the 2024 season with just eight receptions for 62 yards. He was targeted only 19 times, started just three games, and played only 33% of the Giants’ offensive snaps.

Giants’ revamped quarterback room could spark growth from Hyatt

The Giants will be hopeful that their revamped quarterback room can spark something from Hyatt. Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart are all proficient deep-ball passers, with Wilson being among the best in NFL history in that regard.

If anyone is going to spark growth from Hyatt, it will be Wilson. The veteran quarterback told the media during his introductory press conference that he feels as though Hyatt has “untapped” potential.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Wilson was the NFL’s highest-graded deep passer per Pro Football Focus last season. In 2024, he threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield, completing 27 (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions in only 11 starts.

Hyatt was seen as the 2023 NFL Draft class’s best deep-receiving threat. He flashed that potential during his rookie season, totaling 23 receptions for 373 yards that season. However, with the Giants’ subpar quarterback room last season, Hyatt saw minimal chances to get the ball downfield.

The 2025 season will be make-or-break for Hyatt, especially when considering he is attempting to escape from Daboll’s doghouse. A strong summer of practices will be necessary for Hyatt to prove he deserves a role in the offense.