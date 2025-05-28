Giants’ veteran offensive lineman named team’s ‘most underappreciated’ player

The New York Giants have been working diligently over the last few offseason to patch up their offensive line. One of their most impactful additions during this process has been last offseason’s signing of RT Jermaine Eluemunor.

Eluemunor was brought in to reunite with offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo after the two had spent time together with the Las Vegas Raiders. Bricillo was hired by the Giants last offseason.

In his first season with Big Blue, Eluemunor made a strong impression as he started 15 games at several positions. Entering 2025, the Giants’ stalwart protector is beginning to receive his due recognition.

Jermaine Eluemunor named the Giants’ most underappreciated player

NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice pegged Eluemunor as the Giants’ “most underappreciated” player.

“A versatile offensive lineman who began his NFL career at guard, Eluemunor started last season as New York’s right tackle, but injuries eventually forced him over to the blind side,” Filice wrote. “Starting the final four games of the season at LT, the London native allowed just one sack and two pressures, according to PFF.”

Eluemunor earned a 63.2 Pro Football Focus grade across 925 snaps played last season. He ranked behind only RG Greg Van Roten as the Giants’ second-highest-graded offensive lineman in 2024.

“With Andrew Thomas returning to health, Eluemunor will be back at RT for a contract season in 2025,” Filice wrote. “Although the Giants are his fourth NFL team, the former fifth-round pick could be due for a healthy raise if he continues to thrive. And an influx of loot could come in handy, as the big man has an eye for style.”

Eluemunor is entering a contract year

Eluemunor is entering a crucial second season with the Giants. He signed only a two-year deal with the team last offseason, so he is set to become a free agent again this upcoming offseason.

Meanwhile, the Giants drafted former Purdue OT/OG in the fifth round of this year’s draft, giving them a potential succession plan if Eluemunor does depart in the offseason.

If Eluemunor plays well again this season, though, then the Giants would likely be compelled to extend him. The eight-year NFL veteran is only 30 years old, so he could have several effective seasons as a starter left in the tank.