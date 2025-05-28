Giants’ second-round pick is officially entering a make-or-break year

You can have the quarterback, the receivers, even the play-caller — but if the line breaks, the offense falls apart.

The New York Giants know this better than anyone after watching their offensive line collapse into a weekly liability last season.

And while all eyes are on Russell Wilson and rookie Jaxson Dart, there’s another name the future quietly hinges on.

The center of everything — and a make-or-break season

John Michael Schmitz was drafted to be the brain of the offensive line — the communicator, the captain, the cement.

But so far, the 26-year-old hasn’t been that.

Despite staying healthy in 2024 and logging 983 snaps, Schmitz struggled with pass protection and size disadvantages inside.

He gave up 28 pressures and six sacks last season alone, adding to a two-year total of 58 pressures and 11 sacks allowed.

He was drafted for his football IQ and strength at the point of attack, but his lack of power against elite rushers remains a red flag.

This year, the excuses are gone — and the pressure is real

For once, the Giants enter a season with some structure.

Russell Wilson brings poise and command under center. The offensive line returns several familiar faces. And Carmen Bricillo is back.

Now in Year 2 under Bricillo, this unit should have cohesion. And if Schmitz can’t step forward, the Giants can’t pretend anymore.

His ability to recognize blitzes and relay protection schemes has never been in doubt — it’s the execution that’s missing.

And as the Giants prepare for a possible handoff to Jaxson Dart, reliability at center becomes even more vital to the offense’s success.

If he falters, the Giants will have options — and money

With Schmitz still on his rookie deal and Dart eventually replacing Wilson, the Giants are set up for future financial flexibility.

That opens the door in 2026 to add a veteran center via free agency if Schmitz doesn’t cement himself as a long-term starter.

But no team wants to make that move unless they have to — and ideally, Schmitz plays his way into a second contract (his rookie deal expires after the 2026 season).

That begins by holding his ground this season, giving Wilson a clean interior pocket, and giving the offense a chance to breathe.

One under-the-radar name who could make or break the season

If the Giants are going to survive in 2025 — let alone compete — the offensive line has to stop being the anchor.

And right now, that transformation starts with Schmitz.

Not just because he touches the ball every play, but because if the center collapses, everything else goes with it.

The Giants don’t need him to be dominant — just consistent.

And if he can finally stabilize the middle, everything around him has a chance to flourish.

