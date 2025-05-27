Giants’ 3rd round bust is now a cut-candidate ahead of camp

Some draft picks just never pan out — and sometimes it’s hard to tell who’s more at fault: the player or the team.

That’s where things stand with Josh Ezeudu, the 2022 third-round pick who continues to teeter on the edge of the New York Giants’ roster.

Development failures have become a troubling theme

The Giants haven’t exactly earned a reputation for nurturing offensive line talent in recent years, and Ezeudu is a prime example.

At 25 years old, the former UNC standout still hasn’t found a permanent position, constantly being shuffled across the line.

He’s struggled to adapt, and his lack of consistency has made him more of a liability than an asset when called upon.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Poor production and positional confusion have hurt his stock

Across 738 career snaps, Ezeudu has allowed 42 pressures, 10 sacks, and committed 12 penalties — a troubling body of work.

Last season alone, he was asked to play both left tackle and guard, often out of necessity more than strategy.

In 182 total snaps, he gave up 13 pressures and two sacks at tackle, then allowed two more at guard in Week 18.

He’s been thrust into difficult spots, but he’s also failed to rise to the moment when given the chance.

Giants could consider cutting bait before it’s too late

With his cap hit at a manageable level, the Giants could create $1.5 million in savings if they cut Ezeudu this summer.

Yes, they’d still need to fill the roster spot — likely with a veteran minimum contract around $750,000 — but the savings would remain.

And the performance level they’d be replacing isn’t exactly hard to match at this stage.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have made it clear that competition will drive decision-making this summer.

Training camp will determine his fate

If Ezeudu can show real growth and carve out a backup interior role, he might survive the cutdown to 53.

But this isn’t a team that can afford to keep projects on the offensive line anymore. They need contributors — not placeholders.

With new blood coming in and others showing more promise, Ezeudu must flash something tangible or risk being left behind.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Giants have reached their limit with underperformance

At some point, potential has to turn into production — and after three years, the excuses start to wear thin.

Ezeudu hasn’t had the easiest path, but that won’t be enough to save him if he can’t hold up against second-string defenders.

The Giants are tired of leaning on hope along the offensive line. They want answers, and they’re willing to cut loose dead weight.

This training camp isn’t just important for Ezeudu’s future with the Giants — it might determine whether he sticks in the league at all.

