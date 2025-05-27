Giants’ offensive line battle is raising red flags heading into the season

Every summer brings its share of position battles, but the one unfolding at right guard for the New York Giants is quietly vital.

It’s not flashy, but this matchup could directly influence the team’s offensive rhythm and protection for a revamped quarterback room.

A safe, steady veteran holds the edge — for now

Greg Van Roten isn’t going to make any All-Pro teams. But he’s consistent, healthy, and knows how to handle his role.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

In 2024, he played 1,121 snaps and allowed 35 pressures with seven sacks. Those aren’t numbers that wow you, but they aren’t disastrous either.

At this point, that’s something the Giants can live with — especially at a low price tag. And after what the offensive line endured last year, any semblance of stability matters.

If the Giants want the offense to click, they need to limit chaos. Van Roten might not elevate the unit, but he won’t sink it either.

The wild card: Evan Neal’s desperate pivot

Evan Neal’s NFL career has been a frustrating story of missed expectations and injuries. Once hailed as a cornerstone tackle, he’s now trying to reinvent himself.

The Giants are moving him inside to right guard, where they hope his size and anchor will translate better.

At 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds, Neal certainly has the frame to handle interior power rushers. But guard is a whole new world — different angles, different leverage, quicker reactions.

He played only 459 snaps in 2024 and allowed 17 pressures. His footwork often looked overwhelmed on the edge, and shifting to guard won’t fix that overnight.

A chance to resurrect value from a first-round miss

Neal isn’t even 25 yet. The Giants haven’t given up, but this move feels like a last-ditch attempt to salvage something.

If he picks it up quickly and stays healthy — two big “ifs” — he could be a better long-term option than Van Roten. That would be a dream scenario.

But more likely, Neal will need time. He’ll probably start as a reserve with the hope that he forces the issue later in the season.

The team can’t afford another year of experimentation, especially in the middle of a make-or-break campaign for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

An unexciting battle with major consequences

This isn’t the kind of position battle that will light up headlines. But it will matter — every snap, every pressure, every missed block.

If Van Roten holds the job and performs competently, the Giants can focus on more glaring problems.

But if Neal surprises everyone, wins the job, and finally starts trending in the right direction, this could become one of the most important developments of 2025.

READ MORE:

Giants’ defensive weapon looks explosive in new workout footage



