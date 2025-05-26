Giants’ defensive weapon looks explosive in new workout footage

For the New York Giants, investing in edge rushers is like buying lottery tickets—they keep hoping one finally cashes in.

They struck again with the third overall pick, selecting Abdul Carter out of Penn State.

But that move sent shockwaves straight to Kayvon Thibodeaux, a player still trying to turn raw potential into consistent production.

Now entering year three, Thibodeaux may finally be in the right spot—with the right help—to deliver.

Pressure rising for the former top-five pick

The Giants spent the fifth overall pick on Thibodeaux back in 2022, hoping for a game-changing force off the edge.

What they’ve gotten instead is a rollercoaster.

Thibodeaux has shown flashes—strong bursts off the snap, violent hands, and a knack for finding the quarterback.

But injuries and inconsistency have plagued his early career.

Last season, he played just 593 snaps, tallying six sacks and 38 pressures. Not bad, but not great.

More troubling was his 27.6% missed tackle rate, a major step back in an area where the Giants need more stability.

A new role carved out to maximize what he does best

Rather than push Thibodeaux to the sideline, the Giants are building around his strengths.

The addition of Abdul Carter doesn’t replace him—it amplifies him.

Carter brings true versatility. He’s an off-ball linebacker who can track quarterbacks, fill gaps, and rush when needed.

That flexibility gives defensive coordinator Shane Bowen a chessboard full of possibilities.

With Carter handling interior duties and spying mobile passers, Thibodeaux and Brian Burns can tee off from the edges.

The idea is to keep fresh legs and maximize fourth-quarter impact—something Thibodeaux has shown flashes of in the past.

A contract timeline that keeps the pressure on

The Giants recently picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through 2026.

That’s not just a commitment—it’s a challenge.

They’re betting that the next two seasons will show real growth and return on their investment.

For Thibodeaux, this is the window. He’s got time, but not forever.

Putting in the work off the field

To his credit, Thibodeaux seems to understand the stakes.

This spring, he’s been flooding social media with workout clips, showcasing his improved frame and refined hand technique.

He’s bulked up and looks more fluid than ever—a sign he’s taking the challenge seriously.

The Giants don’t need him to be perfect. But they do need him to be reliable.

Carter’s presence could be the catalyst

Iron sharpens iron. And Carter’s presence could finally bring out the edge in Thibodeaux that the Giants envisioned.

If this works—if Thibodeaux elevates his game while Carter brings new chaos from the second level—the Giants may finally have the kind of front seven that can win games on its own.

It’s now or never for the former Oregon star. Fortunately, the table might finally be set for him to feast.

