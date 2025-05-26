The Giants might’ve just saved Deonte Banks’ career

The NFL can feel like a chess match with live ammo. And in 2024, the Giants nearly used Deonte Banks as a sacrificial pawn.

What started as a promising career derailed quickly when the front office made drastic defensive changes, only to leave Banks exposed and overwhelmed.

Now, they’re trying to clean up the mess they made—one expensive free agent at a time.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thrown into the fire far too early

After firing Wink Martindale in 2023, the Giants installed an entirely new defensive scheme.

Instead of easing young talent into the new system, they shoved Banks into the CB1 role and told him to survive.

He didn’t.

Banks looked like a player stuck in quicksand—unsure of his assignments, late on reads, and ultimately a step behind on nearly every play.

The result? A staggering 689 yards and six touchdowns allowed, with no interceptions to offset the damage.

A tale of two seasons and a confidence collapse

Banks’ rookie season was far from perfect, but it was promising.

He gave up 644 yards but added two picks and six pass breakups—showing flashes of future potential.

But that flicker was extinguished last season as his responsibilities outpaced his experience.

His confidence slipped. His effort followed. And the coaching staff didn’t have the right infrastructure to catch him before he fell.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Giants admit their mistake with big-money moves

Instead of doubling down on Banks, the Giants decided to reset the board.

They poured nearly $100 million into their secondary this offseason, bringing in star safety Jevon Holland and top corner Paulson Adebo.

Holland replaces the leadership void left by Xavier McKinney, while Adebo’s arrival allows Banks to slide into a more manageable CB2 role.

That shift alone could dramatically change Banks’ trajectory.

The second year in the same scheme brings hope

One reason for cautious optimism? Stability.

For the first time in his career, Banks won’t be learning a new system this summer.

That continuity, paired with a lighter workload and stronger secondary around him, should allow him to refocus and rebuild his game.

He doesn’t have to be perfect. He just has to be better—and that’s a realistic expectation now.

Giants can’t afford another misfire

If Banks falters again, this becomes more than just a player development issue—it reflects on the front office’s draft decisions.

But if he steadies, the Giants can say they salvaged a first-round investment that once looked destined to flame out.

They didn’t need to break him to build him back up.

But here they are, trying to put the pieces back together, hoping they didn’t cause irreparable harm.

READ MORE:

Giants: NFL analyst drops Jaxson Dart hot take