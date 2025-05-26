Giants: NFL analyst drops Jaxson Dart hot take

Sometimes it only takes one spark to start a wildfire. The New York Giants might be holding the match in Jaxson Dart.

After watching their 2024 quarterback room collapse into chaos, general manager Joe Schoen wasn’t going to roll the dice again in 2025.

Instead, he stacked the deck with experience and upside, hoping one of his cards becomes an ace.

Building a quarterback safety net

The Giants didn’t just dip their toe into the quarterback pool this off-season—they cannonballed.

They signed veteran Jameis Winston to a two-year deal.

Then they added former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson on a one-year flier.

Then, just for good measure, they traded up in the NFL Draft and took Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick.

It felt like overkill to some, but after last year’s quarterback debacle, Schoen wasn’t going to leave anything to chance.

A rookie rising faster than expected?

NFL analyst Chris Simms threw some unexpected gasoline on the fire this week when discussing Dart’s future in New York.

According to Simms, Dart could rise quickly—possibly fast enough to take the job from Wilson by Week 5 or 6.

“If Jaxson Dart is phenomenal through training camp and in OTAs and has a really good preseason,” Simms explained, “and Russell Wilson’s just OK and doesn’t look all that sharp? I don’t think they’ll be scared to start Jaxson Dart.”

Simms believes Dart’s prior experience in Lane Kiffin’s pro-style offense at Ole Miss gives him a leg up in terms of reading coverages and running a professional system.

Dart’s college numbers back the hype

In his final season at Ole Miss, Dart put up video-game numbers.

He completed 69.2% of his passes with a 77.2% adjusted completion rate, throwing for 4,276 yards and 29 touchdowns.

He also added 648 rushing yards and three scores on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities.

Those are not just empty calories. They’re signs of a quarterback who could thrive in Brian Daboll’s system if developed properly.

Giants can’t afford to rush—unless they have to

Despite the excitement, the Giants know better than to throw Dart into the fire before he’s ready.

This isn’t about winning headlines in May. It’s about surviving November.

But if Wilson sputters and the team starts slow under the weight of the NFL’s toughest schedule, Daboll might have no choice but to roll the dice.

Especially if Dart flashes promise in the preseason and earns the locker room’s confidence.

Daboll and Schoen bought themselves time

Drafting Dart may have also bought the front office some job security.

After two years of turmoil, this move allows them to hit the reset button and build toward 2026.

The smart play is to ride Wilson early, bring Dart along slowly, and strike when the time is right.

But if training camp and the preseason spark something bigger, don’t be shocked if Dart’s era begins sooner than anyone thought.

