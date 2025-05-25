Giants’ fourth-year safety fighting for a role in crowded secondary this season

The New York Giants made some major upgrades to their secondary this offseason. One of their marquee additions was the signing of safety Jevon Holland.

Holland will now combine with second-year safety Tyler Nubin to create the Giants’ back line duo on defense.

However, lost in the mix is fourth-year safety Dane Belton, who will be fighting for a role on the team and in the defensive lineup this season.

Dane Belton began to develop last season

In 2024, Belton played a career-high 42% of the Giants’ defensive snaps. This led to him setting career-high marks in total tackles (56) and passes defensed (six).

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Belton has quietly developed his game and improved in each season of his career since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But even still, the 24-year-old has been buried on the depth chart.

Can Belton earn a role in the Giants’ defense?

It will be tough for Belton to steal snaps away from Holland or Nubin, however, his ability to get his hands on the ball should earn him some sort of rotational role in the defense.

Matt Citak of Giants.com named Belton a player to watch as OTAs kick off this week:

“Despite playing limited snaps over his first three seasons, Belton has been somewhat of a turnover machine with at least two forced turnovers each year and a total of nine for his career. The 24-year-old could carve out a nice role for himself with a strong showing leading up to Week 1. That opportunity begins next week, where he should get the chance to show how much he’s grown heading into Year 4.”

New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) picks up a Carolina Panthers fumble on the opening kick return in the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Carolina Panthers Panthers At Giants

Belton has totaled five interceptions and four fumble recoveries in his career so far despite playing a limited role.

If he can continue to demonstrate that he has a nose for the football this summer, perhaps Belton will see his role expand.