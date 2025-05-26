Giants’ speedy wide receiver could begin his breakout at OTAs

The New York Giants have been waiting on Jalin Hyatt to break out, ever since they traded up to draft him in the third round in 2023.

However, Hyatt has been waiting for the Giants to give him a worthwhile opportunity to break out, ever since his rookie season.

Now entering year three, it’s time for Hyatt to take that step forward — and Big Blue’s new quarterback believes he will.

Jalin Hyatt and Russell Wilson could start forming a duo at OTAs

During his introductory press conference, new Giants QB Russell Wilson told the media that he was excited about Hyatt, believing the 23-year-old had “untapped” potential.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hyatt flashed some promise as a rookie, totaling 23 receptions for 373 yards that season. However, he was phased out of the offense in 2024, recording just eight receptions for 62 yards on the campaign.

The Giants will kick off OTAs on Tuesday, giving Hyatt and Wilson an opportunity to connect on some live reps in practice.

Hyatt named a player to watch at OTAs

Matt Citak of Giants.com named Hyatt a player to watch at OTAs:

“Hyatt is the player that likely has the most to gain during these spring practices… Hyatt could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Wilson’s famous moonball, which could be on full display as early as next week.”

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2024, Wilson threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield, completing 27 (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions in only 11 starts.

OTAs will be the first of many forthcoming opportunities for Hyatt to receive some deep shots from Wilson. Perhaps they can spark a chemistry early in this process and maintain that throughout the season.