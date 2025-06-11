The Giants have a two-headed monster forming on offense

The New York Giants are quietly building one of the NFL’s most intriguing running back tandems heading into the 2025 season.

With two completely different skill sets and explosive upside, Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy could form a thunder-and-lightning combo.

There’s still work to be done, but the potential is unmistakable — this duo might finally stabilize the post-Barkley era backfield.

Think of it like pairing a jackhammer with a scalpel — both do damage, just in completely different ways.

Cam Skattebo could be the every-down workhorse

The Giants selected Cam Skattebo in the fourth round with the 105th pick, and it could be an absolute steal.

At 23 years old, Skattebo dominated at Arizona State, racking up 1,712 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns last season alone.

That would be impressive by itself, but he added 543 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air as well.

He played like a human cheat code — tough to bring down between the tackles and surprisingly smooth as a pass catcher.

Tyrone Tracy brings breakaway speed and receiving potential

Second-year back Tyrone Tracy showed flashes last year, finishing with 839 yards and five total touchdowns on the season.

While he fumbled four times and dropped six passes, his ceiling is undeniable if he cleans up those ball security issues.

Tracy is quick, agile, and dangerous in open space — traits that make him a natural third-down back and outside runner.

If his hands improve, he can handle volume, but his real value may be in his ability to change pace for defenses.

The perfect pairing for a modern offense

Skattebo thrives in red zone and short-yardage situations (at minimum), while Tracy stretches the field horizontally with his agility and speed.

Together, they give the Giants options — the power to pound it between the tackles and the speed to hit the edges.

In an offense that lacks star power at the moment, having two versatile backs like this could go a long way.

The Giants aren’t reinventing the wheel — they’re just finally balancing it with a backfield that actually makes sense.

Development and chemistry will be key this summer

Both backs will have to earn their roles this summer, but early signs suggest the coaching staff is excited about the pairing.

Skattebo is expected to take on the bulk of the carries, but Tracy’s usage may spike depending on his development.

If he becomes more consistent as a pass catcher, the Giants could rotate both backs heavily without skipping a beat.

This backfield may not have the brand-name appeal, but it could be exactly what New York needs to control games.

