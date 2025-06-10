The Giants have 2 receivers who could have career years in 2025

The New York Giants haven’t had steady quarterback play in years, but 2025 could finally flip that frustrating narrative.

With veteran Russell Wilson now leading the offense, the Giants suddenly have a legitimate deep-ball threat who fits the system.

Wilson may be 36, but he still has that moonshot touch — and that’s exactly what Brian Daboll’s offense has been missing.

This isn’t just about experience — Wilson brings explosive potential, and his style aligns perfectly with what this team needs.

Russell Wilson still thrives as one of the league’s best deep throwers

Wilson attempted 50 passes of 20+ yards last season and completed over half of them — 54% to be exact.

Those throws netted 851 yards, seven touchdowns, and only two interceptions — plus a minuscule 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate.

Few quarterbacks in the league are that efficient when pushing the ball downfield, especially on broken plays or extended reads.

It’s the type of accuracy and decision-making that can lift average receivers and finally open up Daboll’s full playbook.

Darius Slayton could finally get the breakout he’s been chasing

Darius Slayton is quietly one of the most intriguing beneficiaries of Wilson’s arrival, especially in a more vertical scheme.

Slayton posted a career-best 816 yards in 2022 but hasn’t had the QB consistency or pass protection to build on it.

As a rookie in 2019, he scored eight touchdowns — a number that feels increasingly reachable again with Wilson’s arrival.

With an improved offensive line and a quarterback who can actually hit deep shots, Slayton’s ceiling is now far higher.

Jalin Hyatt’s big-play potential matches Wilson’s strengths

Jalin Hyatt doesn’t need many targets to make a splash — his speed turns even basic routes into potential home runs.

As a rookie, Hyatt hauled in 373 yards on just 23 catches, flashing big-play juice despite limited involvement.

If Wilson and Hyatt develop chemistry, expect that number to balloon with ease — especially on play-action or scramble drills.

OTAs already show Wilson building trust and rhythm with Hyatt, which could unlock one of the offense’s most dynamic weapons.

A well-timed deep ball could define this entire season

The Giants are rebuilding around speed, play-action, and explosive potential — and Russell Wilson offers the arm to make it work.

This isn’t a safe, check-down veteran addition — it’s a calculated bet on someone who can still strike from anywhere on the field.

If Slayton regains his red-zone magic and Hyatt finds his stride, this receiving corps could surprise a lot of people in 2025.

For once, the Giants aren’t crossing their fingers at quarterback — they’re planning to let it rip.

