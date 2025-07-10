Giants’ veteran receiver continues to defend Daniel Jones

The New York Giants have turned the page at quarterback, but Darius Slayton still has plenty of loyalty for his former running mate Daniel Jones.

Slayton’s bond with Jones runs deep. As rookies, they found instant chemistry, helping Slayton put up a career-high eight touchdowns in 2019.

That rookie season felt like lightning in a bottle, with Slayton hauling in 48 catches for 740 yards and becoming Jones’ top deep threat.

Since then, Slayton has settled into a steady role, but Jones’ play never truly stabilized, leading to last season’s dramatic divorce.

It hasn’t stopped Slayton from voicing his belief that Jones can still thrive somewhere else under the right circumstances.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Darius Slayton believes Jones can still find NFL success

Speaking with Ari Meirov on the NFL Spotlight podcast, Slayton didn’t shy away from defending his longtime quarterback’s reputation.

“I think that he will be a successful quarterback in the league,” Slayton said, emphasizing how situational football truly shapes careers.

“This league is largely about being in the right place at the right time,” he added, hinting that Jones’ surroundings weren’t ideal.

Slayton knows better than most how a poor supporting cast, endless injuries, and constant coaching changes can derail even talented players.

He also understands that Jones became an easy scapegoat in New York when the offense failed to produce over several lackluster seasons.

The harsh realities of playing quarterback in New York

Few positions in sports come with as much pressure as being the quarterback of the New York Giants, a franchise rich in tradition.

Slayton offered a candid take: “It was definitely not an ideal situation,” he said, pulling no punches about the Giants’ offensive failures.

“At the end of the day, he knows what the business is. I know what this business is. It’s result-based.”

“It’s typically the tip of that spear that’s the quarterback,” Slayton noted, acknowledging how Jones inevitably took the brunt of the blame.

It’s like being the lead actor in a Broadway flop — the critics rarely look past the face on the marquee to see who else fell short.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones moves on to the Colts, while Slayton keeps grinding

Now with the Indianapolis Colts, Daniel Jones gets a fresh start and a chance to rewrite the narrative that’s followed him from New York.

Meanwhile, Slayton continues to do what he’s always done: run crisp routes, stretch the field, and be a dependable target.

Their careers may be on separate paths now, but it’s clear Slayton still respects Jones’ work ethic and believes the talent is there.

Maybe all Jones ever needed was more stability around him — something the Giants struggled to provide consistently during his time in blue.

Why Slayton’s words still matter for Jones’ story

Hearing a trusted teammate speak so glowingly gives a window into Jones’ character and the kind of locker room respect he earned.

Not every quarterback who failed to meet expectations would still have players going to bat for him after moving on.

That loyalty says a lot about Jones as a teammate, and maybe even more about Slayton’s honesty in a business rarely known for it.





