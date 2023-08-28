Giants’ veteran receiver could sneak his way onto roster

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have some tough roster decisions to make, but one veteran wide receiver could sneak his way onto the team’s 53-man roster as the regular season is on the horizon. That receiver is Cole Beasley, who had an impressive camp and preseason and could now become an important piece of the Giants’ revamped offense.

Why Cole Beasley could make the final roster

Beasley played in just one of the team’s three preseason games. But in that game he caught all four of his targets and recorded 33 receiving yards, showcasing to New York’s coaching staff that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Beasley joined the Giants on a one-year deal this offseason. The 34-year-old has a lengthy track record of being a solid slot receiver, with ten years of playing experience and three seasons with over 700 receiving yards.

How does Beasley fit into the Giants’ new offensive lineup?

The Giants conducted a massive overhaul to bring in better targets for quarterback Daniel Jones. Along with Beasley, Big Blue brought in WRs Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt, as well as star TE Darren Waller. While Beasley is not expected to be in the team’s starting lineup if he were to make the cut, he could get a decent amount of action in the slot and help with their red zone offense.

The dual-threat abilities of Jones could allow Big Blue’s offense to be as smooth and dynamic as it has ever been, and Beasley’s presence could make it more explosive. Beasley’s sharp-route running and reliable hands would give Jones a dependable underneath option if he does make the final roster.

As Tuesday’s 4 PM cut-down deadline looms, it remains to be seen whether or not Beasley will land on the final 53-man roster. But if he does, the veteran could have a solid impact out of the slot in HC Brian Daboll’s offensive scheme.

