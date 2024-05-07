PFF names Giants’ 3rd-round pick the best of the round

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ 2024 draft class has received high marks and has been praised for filling positions of need with high-value selections. Chief among them is third-round pick Andru Phillips, a Kentucky cornerback who could be a stater as a rookie. Pro Football Focus recently gave the Giants’ selection of Phillips high praise.

PFF names the Giants’ pick the best in the third round

Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (10) is tackled by Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) during a football game between Kentucky and Tennessee at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema recently listed the “best pick of every round” in the 2024 NFL Draft. For Round 3, he penned down the Giants’ selection of Phillips at No. 70 overall:

“The Giants drafted Deonte Banks in the first round of last year’s draft and now add more youth to that group early in the third round this year,” Sikkema wrote. “His career-best 23 defensive stops led all SEC cornerbacks in 2023, and his 72.9 PFF coverage grade was also the best mark of his career.”

This third-round selection has stood out to Sikkema. In a separate article, he listed Phillips as his favorite pick that the Giants made in this year’s draft:

“I was a big fan of the Phillips pick,” Sikkema explained. “Not only was it plus value compared to my big board, but it also made a ton of sense stylistically. The Giants drafted Deonte Banks in last year’s draft and, now with Phillips in the fold, they have two talented, aggressive press-man cornerbacks to be able to call man coverage on the outside with confidence.”

Sikkema is clearly high on the Giants’ potential combo pairing of Phillips and second-year cornerback Deonte Banks. Phillips could wind up starting opposite Banks in 2024 and making an instant impact as a rookie.

Andru Phillips could make an impact as a rookie

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA: South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) makes a touchdown reception over Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Andru Phillips (23) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.

With no clear-cut starting No. 2 cornerback currently on the roster, the position is open for the taking and Phillips could wind up being the young man to slot into that spot. He will compete with the likes of veteran Nick McCloud and second-year corner Tre Hawkins III for the outside cornerback job. But Phillips could also end up playing in the slot.

542 of Phillips’s defensive snaps were played on the outside in his collegiate career, however, he also played 415 defensive snaps in the slot. His versatility and ability to play both inside and outside will be valuable and will undoubtedly expedite Phillips’s path to playing time. He will have to compete with third-year nickel corner Cor’Dale Flott for playing time in the slot, though.

According to Pro Football Focus, Phillips totaled 23 defensive stops in 2023, ranking first among all SEC cornerbacks. He finished the season with a total of 47 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss in 12 games. He was praised for his “toughness” in run support from The Draft Network’s Damian Parson.

Although he never snagged an interception in his three collegiate seasons, Phillips was still able to make some plays on the ball, tallying five pass defenses in each of his final two seasons.

The Giants were desperate for talent in their secondary this offseason. Adding Phillips to the mix gives them depth and a potential starter both short-term and long-term. It’s easy to see why PFF and other outlets are so high on Big Blue’s third-round draft choice.