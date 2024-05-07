Giants could earn an additional draft pick in 2025 under one condition

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants guard Ben Bredeson (68) with the ball during the first half of a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants can add another pick to their pot for the 2025 NFL Draft contingent upon the performance of one of their former players.

The Giants could gain an additional compensatory pick in 2025

Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) gains yards after the catch as New York Giants offensive guard Ben Bredeson (68) blocks against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

According to Nick Korte of Over the Cap, the Giants are in line to receive a compensatory pick for next year’s draft, but whether its a fourth or seventh-round allotment hangs on former Giant and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Ben Bredeson qualifying as a compensatory free agent next season.

Whether or not the Giants get a 4th rounder or a 7th rounder depends on whether Ben Bredeson plays a good amount of snaps for the Bucs.



How do compensatory picks work?

Compensatory picks are “awarded to teams that lose certain unrestricted free agents (known as compensatory free agents) to other teams,” as Over the Cap laid out. The current CBA stipulates that if a team loses more CFA’s than it gains in a year, they become eligible for a compensatory pick in the next year’s draft.

How will the Giants’ compensatory pick probability shake out in 2025?

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen speaks during a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Per Korte, if Bredeson earns the starting nod over the Bucs’ first-round pick OL Graham Barton, he will qualify as a CFA, allowing the Giants a chance to luck up on a fourth-rounder. They could be in line for a seventh-rounder should he not qualify.

The Giants were made eligible to receive as high as a fourth-rounder after Xavier McKinney signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Green Bay Packers earlier this season.

Giants fans should keep a close eye on Bredeson’s performance next season, as it could determine if the Giants can bring a key contributor into the fold in the middle round of the 2025 draft or not.