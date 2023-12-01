Giants upgrade offensive line in Mock Draft scenario

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are winners of two straight, which have dropped them two spots down in the 2024 NFL Draft order. Now holding the No. 6 overall selection, the latest mock draft board from the media has them deferring from a quarterback in the first round.

Draft Projection: Giants Take QB in Round 2

Fan Nation’s Brandon Olsen had this to say regarding the Giants taking LSU QB Jaylen Daniels with the No. 37 pick in the second round by his estimation — many have Daniels going in the top-10 picks, though:

“Daniels’ dual-threat ability is second to none in college football or the NFL Draft. For me, the most impressive thing about Daniels’ film in 2023 has been that he shows absolutely no fear or panic in the face of pressure – whether he extends plays with his legs or just stands and delivers in the pocket,” Olsen said.

It’s been widely reported that the Giants want USC’s Caleb Williams, but so do the rest of the NFL franchises in contention for a top selection in the Draft. UNC’s Drake Maye will also likely slip through the Giants’ fingers if they remain where they’re at in the order.

Daniels comes in with the next pool of talented quarterbacks who will be up for the taking. Daniels puts points on the board and does so in grand fashion. Not only does he lead the FBS with 40 passing touchdowns, but he also gets the ball to his receivers down the field with a leading 11.7 passing yards per attempt and lets the rest of his offense eat, being responsible for 50 touchdowns in total on the year.

The Giants have struggled to generate big plays and take care of the football. Daniels upping his completion percentage from 68.6 percent in 2022 to 72.2 percent this year is an encouraging sign for a Giants franchise that needs ball security. His mobility is also a major plus. The Giants have done well with Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito under center, both of whom can move their feet and scramble out of the pocket.

Giants Remedy Weak Offensive Line With Elite Talent in Round 1

Instead of a quarterback, Olsen has the Giants taking Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with their first-round selection. The Giants have given up an NFL-worst 69 sacks on the year. They desperately need protection for their quarterbacks and better blocking for Saquon Barkley. Olson said this about Alt:

“Alt is an elite athlete who will likely completely dominate the NFL Combine. Initially recruited as a tight end, he moved to offensive tackle and was a starter by the end of his true freshman season.”

Explosiveness is needed on the O-Line, and Alt may be the best option to give the Giants that in 2024. With only five games left on the schedule, the Giants would have to lose out or close to it in order to re-enter the top three. Seeing that three of their five matchups are against teams at or below .500, a top-five finish may be more realistic.