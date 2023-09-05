Giants’ unofficial depth chart has a few twists

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have unveiled their unofficial depth chart as they gear up for a Week 1 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Although the official depth chart is yet to be disclosed, it’s reasonable to assume that most of these placements offer a pretty accurate glimpse into the Giants’ plans. Here’s what caught our attention in the wide receiver, linebacker, offensive guard, and cornerback positions.

Breaking down the Giants’ unofficial twists:

Wide Receivers: Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, and Darius Slayton Lead the Pack

The depth chart at wide receiver lists Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, and Darius Slayton as the primary starters. They’re followed by Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Sterling Shepard.

Hyatt is one to watch: although he’s likely to see limited action initially, his path to a regular role seems promising if his route running keeps improving and he gels with quarterback Daniel Jones. Robinson, freshly activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, appears to be easing back into form, so keep an eye on him as the season progresses. Meanwhile, Campbell brings explosive speed to the Giants’ receiving corps, particularly noteworthy given he’s coming off his first fully healthy season.

Linebackers: Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden Hold the Fort

Next up, the linebacker position highlights Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden as the key starters. They’re backed up by Carter Coughlin and Isaiah Simmons, respectively. Simmons, despite his raw athletic talent, hasn’t quite found his NFL groove over three seasons.

Acquired for a modest 7th-round pick and $1 million of his contract, Simmons is heading into free agency in 2024. For now, though, McFadden has a firm grip on the starting spot, but don’t overlook Simmons, particularly on third downs both as a pass rusher and in coverage.

Offensive Guards: Mark Glowinski and Ben Bredeson Anchor the Line

At offensive guard, the primary starters are Mark Glowinski at right guard (RG) and Ben Bredeson at left guard (LG). Bredeson has shown consistency, logging 621 snaps last season while surrendering only 12 pressures. His elite pass-blocking grades in the preseason make him a shoo-in to continue starting.

Cornerbacks: Tre Hawkins and Deonte Banks Take Center Stage

The cornerback slot also presents some intrigue. Tre Hawkins and Deonte Banks are marked as the starting boundary corners, with Adoree Jackson handling slot duties. This arrangement seems particularly tailored for the Dallas Cowboys, as their star receiver CeeDee Lamb predominantly operates from the slot. With Hawkins facing his NFL debut, the Cowboys might target him, so he’s got a steep challenge ahead.

Special Teams: Eric Gray Snags the Return Roles

A surprising roster choice appears in the special teams unit. Rookie Eric Gray, a 5th-round pick from Oklahoma, has been designated as the primary kick and punt returner, edging out Gary Brightwell. Currently, Gray slots behind Matt Breida and Brightwell in the backfield but is expected to make his mark in the special teams.

There you have it—key placements and surprises from the New York Giants’ unofficial depth chart. How this plays out in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys remains to be seen, but it sure sets the stage for a riveting game.