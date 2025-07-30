Giants’ undrafted wide receiver is already becoming a camp star

The New York Giants have kicked off training camp with strong energy, and a few early storylines are already stealing attention.

Among them is rookie wideout Beaux Collins, who arrived without much fanfare but is suddenly emerging as a legitimate roster threat.

An undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, Collins has quickly taken advantage of opportunities created by injuries and roster uncertainty.

On Tuesday, he ran with the first-team offense after star rookie Malik Nabers exited practice with a minor shoulder injury.

Rather than shy away from the spotlight, Collins delivered one of the most impressive practices of any player on the field.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Collins’ college numbers didn’t tell the whole story

In 2023, Collins logged 41 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns while catching 64.1% of his targets at Notre Dame.

His seven drops raised some concern for scouts, but his athleticism and field awareness were always intriguing tools.

He showed glimpses of high-level ball tracking and route nuance, even if the stat sheet didn’t scream future NFL contributor.

Now with the Giants, he’s already showing more consistency and sharpness, especially in contested catch situations and run support.

That early development is catching the coaching staff’s attention as the team evaluates a thin wide receiver depth chart.

Making noise at the right time

Collins drew visible applause from the sidelines during Tuesday’s session after making several contested grabs.

Those kinds of moments build trust quickly, especially when they’re happening with the first-team offense and under live reps.

He’s showing the ability to attack the ball mid-air and time his breaks with rhythm—an encouraging sign of next-level maturity.

Collins also brings a physical edge in the run game, something coaches love to see from depth receivers battling for roles.

When injuries inevitably occur, receivers who can block and run routes with intensity tend to get the call on game days.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giants’ receiver depth opens the door

The Giants don’t have the deepest or most reliable receiver group outside of Nabers, creating a prime opportunity for breakout stories.

Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson are established, but behind them, there are minimal proven depth pieces.

If Collins continues to build momentum and put together consistent practices, a roster spot isn’t just possible—it’s attainable.

Every summer, one or two undrafted players force their way into the 53-man roster, and Collins is making an early case to be that guy.

His competitive edge and ability to seize big moments are exactly what teams look for in late camp risers.

A long shot with the right traits to make it

Making the jump from undrafted to Week 1 contributor is never easy, but Collins is laying the foundation one rep at a time.

He has a knack for rising when the lights come on, and Tuesday felt like the first real spark of something brewing.

With Malik Nabers hopefully returning soon, Collins will have more opportunities to run with the 1st team.

If he keeps stacking productive days, the Giants might be looking at more than just a camp body—they could be developing a real contributor.