Giants’ undrafted running back could steal RB2 job

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Following Saquon Barkley’s departure to the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants have actively sought to rebuild their backfield, bringing in Devin Singletary to anchor their running game.

Singletary, known for his efficiency, will earn just a third of Barkley’s salary this upcoming season. To bolster their options, the Giants have also added new talent through the draft and free agency, including Tyrone Tracy from Purdue and undrafted free agent Dante Miller, aiming to uncover hidden gems in their roster.

Dante Miller: A Promising Addition to the Giants with Elite Physical Traits

Dante Miller, although he did not play in 2023, showed potential during his time with South Carolina in 2022, carrying the ball six times for 38 yards. Despite limited college football exposure, Miller’s physical attributes are impressive. At 5’9″ and 200 pounds, he clocked a 4.27 40-yard dash and demonstrated remarkable strength by squatting 700 pounds and completing 28 reps on the bench press. His elite speed and strength make him a low-risk, high-reward prospect for the Giants.

Miller is confident in his abilities, stating, “No doubt in my mind I can play at this level. Not even a doubt.” His self-assurance is matched by his explosive playstyle, which he believes will translate well to the NFL, via the New York Post. “You look at the film and you see an explosive person,” Miller remarked. “Wherever I go, that’s what I bring to the table, I bring explosive plays, because that’s the name of my game.”

With Barkley now in Philadelphia, the Giants are in dire need of dynamic playmakers on offense. Miller, alongside Tyrone Tracy, who excelled in yards after contact last season, could bring the much-needed explosiveness to the team. The competition for playing time will be fierce, but if Miller can demonstrate value in the passing game and as a blocker, he stands a good chance of securing a spot on the roster.

As training camp approaches, it will be crucial to see how Miller measures up against his competition and whether he can translate his physical prowess into effective gameplay. The Giants, once criticized for their lack of athleticism, have made significant strides in injecting talent with elite physical attributes, and Dante Miller exemplifies this new strategic direction.