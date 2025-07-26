Giants’ undrafted rookie wideout could be pushing for a roster spot at training camp

The New York Giants acquired a handful of undrafted rookies this offseason to add depth to their receiving corps. Among them is former Notre Dame wideout Beaux Collins, who has been turning heads since the spring practices.

Giants rookie WR Beaux Collins has stood out this spring and summer

Collins was a standout performer during OTAs and minicamp in the spring, earning first-team reps for a portion of the team drills. He caught a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson during minicamp while filling in for the injured Jalin Hyatt.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With training camp now in full swing, Collins is back to making plays for the Giants’ offense. According to the team’s practice report, Collins made a nice gain during Friday’s practice on a crossing route delivered by Tommy DeVito.

The Giants have a few undrafted rookies gunning for roster spots

Collins could be a valuable addition to the Giants’ wide receiver depth because of his unique size. He stands in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, giving him an edge over some of the other playmakers in Big Blue’s receiving corps.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alongside Collins are a pair of other intriguing undrafted rookies in Jordan Bly and Dalen Cambre. All three of the rookies have made plays to catch the attention of the coaching staff during the early practices of the season while also providing valuable special teams versatility.

Earning a roster spot this summer will be a challenge for all three of these rookies with a bevy of capable pass-catchers in front of them on the depth chart. But nevertheless, Collins will be an intriguing player to keep an eye on during the preseason.