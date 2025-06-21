Giants’ undrafted rookie is turning heads — could be a surprise gem

The New York Giants aren’t rich in proven receiving talent, but that may be opening the door for a long-shot candidate to make waves early.

Beaux Collins, an undrafted wideout from Notre Dame, is already flashing big-play ability and catching attention during spring workouts.

While most eyes were focused on Jalin Hyatt, it’s Collins who’s stealing a few reps—and headlines—behind the scenes.

Giants are sticking with familiar names, but opportunities remain

New York is mostly running back the same wide receiver group from 2024: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Hyatt.

It’s a group with speed and explosiveness, but also inconsistency, especially in contested-catch situations and routine execution.

That creates a small but meaningful lane for someone like Collins to carve out a role, even if it’s a rotational or special teams one.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Beaux Collins brings ideal size and steady college production

At 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, Collins offers prototypical size, something the Giants haven’t had in abundance on the outside.

Last year with Notre Dame, he pulled down 41 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns, proving capable of handling a decent workload.

Before that, he spent three seasons at Clemson, where he never fully broke out, but showed enough to stay on the NFL radar.

Hands remain the major concern for Collins’ game

One of the bigger knocks on Collins coming into the league was his inconsistent hands, dropping seven passes last season alone.

That’s not ideal for a team like the Giants, who already deal with catch issues from a few existing members of the receiver room.

Collins did catch 64.1% of his targets last year, but cleaning up those drops is critical if he wants to survive roster cuts.

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Special teams might be his ticket to sticking around

If Collins can’t immediately contribute on offense, he’ll need to make a name for himself in other areas like special teams.

That’s often how fringe players fight their way onto NFL rosters—by embracing every opportunity, no matter how small or overlooked.

He’s got the size and speed to offer value on kick coverage or return units, giving him a fighting chance to stick.

Recent practice highlight sparked legitimate buzz

During a recent Giants practice, Collins was bumped into first-team reps after Hyatt suffered a minor hamstring injury.

He didn’t waste the moment, catching a fade touchdown from Russell Wilson—an eye-catching play that immediately turned heads.

That kind of moment won’t secure a job, but it does start the conversation, and Collins has clearly earned a longer look.

Preseason will be his proving ground

Like many undrafted rookies, Collins will need to shine under the lights in preseason games to truly make a case.

Training camp practices are one thing, but delivering consistent results in live-game action is where the real evaluations begin.

If Collins can string together a few big plays and show reliability with his hands, he could sneak onto the 53-man roster.

