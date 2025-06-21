Giants could unleash their rookie quarterback much earlier than expected

The New York Giants didn’t draft Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall just to let him collect dust behind the clipboard for long.

Despite bringing in veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, there’s a growing sense Dart could see the field sooner than planned.

He’s already jumped ahead of Winston on the depth chart and is now receiving serious consideration as the team’s QB2 entering training camp.

Giants impressed by Dart’s rapid mental development

What’s catching the coaching staff’s eye isn’t just Dart’s arm — it’s his ability to absorb the playbook with unusual speed.

Head coach Brian Daboll has openly praised the rookie’s processing skills and football IQ through early offseason workouts and minicamp.

For a young quarterback, the mental side of the game is often where the biggest adjustment lies — Dart seems to be catching on fast.

Strong college numbers offer early optimism

Last season at Ole Miss, Jaxson Dart completed 69.2% of his passes with an impressive 77.7% adjusted completion rate.

He threw for 4,276 yards, racking up 29 touchdowns with just six interceptions — all while showcasing his trademark mobility.

His ability to extend plays outside the pocket adds a new dimension the Giants haven’t had in recent years at quarterback.

It’s early, but those traits are translating nicely as the team evaluates what their new rookie can handle heading into camp.

The chatter is getting louder

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke with Rich Eisen this week and offered a revealing take on Dart’s trajectory in New York.

“I think he’s got a chance to play pretty darn early here,” Jeremiah said. “You just kind of listen to the words of Brian Daboll and you get the sense, this was his guy.”

Jeremiah added, “He’s invested in him, and he seems to really, really like him… it sounds a little different the way he’s talking about him.”

That tone matters — and it’s becoming clear that this may not be a redshirt year for Dart, even with Wilson atop the depth chart.

Why timing might work in Dart’s favor

The Giants are somewhat rebuilding, and if their season starts going off the rails, the temptation to test the rookie will grow quickly.

Think of it like a car with a new engine under the hood — it won’t stay in the garage forever if the wheels on the current model start falling off.

Dart won’t be rushed, but his readiness — both mentally and physically — gives New York flexibility they didn’t expect so early.

Training camp will be key, but it’s no longer shocking to imagine Dart getting real snaps this fall if things go sideways.

