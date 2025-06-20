Giants’ Eli Manning sends message to Jaxson Dart, other young quarterbacks: ‘It doesn’t get easy’

New York Giants legend Eli Manning made an appearance at Fanatics Fest on Friday morning, participating in the “Franchise Faces” panel, hosted by Kay Adams. The two-time Super Bowl champion shared some tips for success for the NFL’s next generation

While on the panel with his brother Peyton Manning, Eli spoke to Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers, C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans, and Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, sharing advice on how to succeed in the NFL.

“If you’re wondering if the game ever gets easy, it doesn’t,” Eli told the young quarterbacks on the panel.

The sentiment should no doubt resonate with Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart as well, as he follows in Eli Manning’s footsteps. Eli Manning had his ups and downs as a member of Big Blue. The Giants legend has remained involved with the organization and figures to be a solid mentor for Dart.

The Giants selected Dart with the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft. The fellow Ole Miss product has had Manning as his mentor for years, as the two share the alma mater.

“You don’t have to read everything written about you.” – Eli Manning

Eli shared more advice with the panel, explaining the short-term memory that quarterbacks need to succeed in the league.

“When you make mistakes, that’s fine,” Eli said to the quarterbacks alongside him on the panel. “Young quarterbacks are going to make mistakes; it’s about learning from them.”

Playing in the New York media market presents its own set of challenges for young quarterbacks. Eli lent his advice on handling the media to the panel, which will be more than applicable to Dart as he prepares to play in New York.

“You don’t have to read everything written about you… Listen to your coaches and your teammates and their input…”

Eli could handle the media as well as anyone. He built strong relationships with the media, which helped him launch a sports media career of his own after he hung up the cleats.

He also made sure to remind the panel to always stay humble.

“Don’t get a big head like Peyton,” Eli said in jest.