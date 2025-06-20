The Giants have a lowkey competitor at right guard

The New York Giants are entering training camp with more questions than answers along their offensive line — and that’s intentional.

While Evan Neal and Greg Van Roten headline the right guard competition, Jake Kubas may quietly be gaining ground as a dark horse.

For a team that’s shuffled linemen more than any in the NFL lately, any hint of upside is worth watching closely.

Van Roten offers experience, but ceiling remains limited

Greg Van Roten brings over a decade of NFL experience, which is invaluable, especially for a young, reshuffling offensive line.

Last season, he played 1,121 total snaps, allowing 35 pressures and seven sacks — a serviceable but not standout performance.

The 35-year-old veteran logged most of those reps at right guard and held his own in stretches, but wasn’t a difference-maker.

That’s the challenge: he’s reliable but lacks the explosiveness or upside needed to elevate an entire unit around him.

Regression could creep in suddenly with age, so relying on Van Roten without contingency plans would be short-sighted.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Evan Neal’s move inside still presents growing pains

Evan Neal, once viewed as the Giants’ long-term right tackle, now finds himself trying to reboot as a guard.

Injuries, poor footwork, and inconsistency outside led the Giants to kick him inside — a move that comes with its own hurdles.

He has the size and strength to succeed at guard, but learning new leverage angles and hand placement takes time to develop.

The Giants remain cautiously optimistic, giving Neal reps and public support, hoping his confidence returns in a less exposed role.

However, they can’t afford to wait too long if others step up and show more readiness in real-time action.

Jake Kubas quietly pushing for a larger role

Jake Kubas may not be the first name on anyone’s depth chart, but the 25-year-old has quietly earned attention in-house.

Kubas logged 138 snaps last year, giving up seven pressures while flashing real potential as a physical, aggressive run blocker.

Pass protection still needs polish, but his compact base and willingness to finish plays are traits the coaching staff appreciates.

He’s an undrafted free agent from last year, but sometimes NFL starters come from the most unlikely places.

With an open competition at right guard, Kubas could carve out a role if he continues stacking solid performances in camp.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Giants are embracing competition at a critical spot

Competition is the best motivator, and the Giants seem to be embracing that fully with their offensive line strategy this summer.

They’ve learned the hard way that relying too heavily on any one player, especially in the trenches, can backfire fast.

Having three options at right guard — even imperfect ones — is a smarter approach than locking into a single fallback.

If Kubas continues to trend upward, he could easily find himself leapfrogging a declining vet or unproven project by September.

READ MORE: The Giants are still missing 2 critical rookies in practice